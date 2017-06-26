Police Search For Suspects In Robbery...

Police Search For Suspects In Robbery Of Glen Burnie 7-Eleven

Saturday Jun 24

Anne Arundel County police are looking for two suspects who robbed a 7-Eleven in Glen Burnie early Saturday morning. Police say two people entered the store, located at 7753 B&A Boulevard, displayed a handgun and demanded money and cigarettes.

