Police: 4 arrested in Brooklyn Park with drugs following assault with gun, baseball bat
Anne Arundel police said four people were arrested after two men reported they had been assaulted with a baseball bat and a handgun in Brooklyn Thursday night. Police said officers responded to a report of an assault in the 300 block of Camrose Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. Two men told police they had been assaulted by men wielding a baseball bat and a firearm, with one of the men firing a single round during the attack.
