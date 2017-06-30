Parts of Glen Burnie evacuated after ...

Parts of Glen Burnie evacuated after man tells bank employees he has a bomb

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Residents have been evacuated on B&A Boulevard in Glen Burnie after a man walked into a bank Friday afternoon and told employees his backpack contained a bomb, Anne Arundel County police said. The unidentified man is currently in custody, said Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Burnie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min Henry 1,551,683
News Baltimore cop pleads guilty to child porn 10 min Billie Jean 1
Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13) 4 hr Defarge 62
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 5 hr cpeter1313 314,723
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) Jun 28 cboggs87 418
Amazon BW12 Pending Start Date Jun 27 Amazonian Slayer 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,946
See all Glen Burnie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Burnie Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Anne Arundel County was issued at June 29 at 4:37PM EDT

Glen Burnie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Burnie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Pakistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Glen Burnie, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,958 • Total comments across all topics: 282,141,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC