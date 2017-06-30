Parts of Glen Burnie evacuated after man tells bank employees he has a bomb
Residents have been evacuated on B&A Boulevard in Glen Burnie after a man walked into a bank Friday afternoon and told employees his backpack contained a bomb, Anne Arundel County police said. The unidentified man is currently in custody, said Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glen Burnie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Henry
|1,551,683
|Baltimore cop pleads guilty to child porn
|10 min
|Billie Jean
|1
|Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13)
|4 hr
|Defarge
|62
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|cpeter1313
|314,723
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|Jun 28
|cboggs87
|418
|Amazon BW12 Pending Start Date
|Jun 27
|Amazonian Slayer
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
Find what you want!
Search Glen Burnie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC