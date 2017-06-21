Morning Traffic Report for Wednesday, 21 June 2017
RIGHT lane BLOCKED around-the-clock. I 895 SOUTH traffic - STAY LEFT. I 97/Annapolis, MD 2/Glen Burnie - STAY RIGHT.
Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Glen Burnie Discussions
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Reality Check
|1,548,953
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|8 hr
|weaponX
|314,698
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|12 hr
|Karen M
|417
|6 miners in Utah remain trapped - (Aug '07)
|Fri
|indict dick cheney
|3
|Elizabeth Warren
|Jun 21
|Fitius T Bluster
|5
|work from home and earn real cash as an interne...
|Jun 21
|sil123
|1
|Memories of 'the Village,' as it used to be (Sep '08)
|Jun 21
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|16
