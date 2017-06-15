Morning Traffic Report for Thursday, 15 June 2017
RIGHT lane BLOCKED around-the-clock. I 895 SOUTH traffic - STAY LEFT. I 97/Annapolis, MD 2/Glen Burnie - STAY RIGHT.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glen Burnie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Injudgement
|1,546,239
|Memories of 'the Village,' as it used to be (Sep '08)
|18 min
|chipm1961
|15
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Elizabeth Warren
|5 hr
|Dudley
|3
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|weaponX
|314,649
|Advocates announce $500,000 legal defense fund ...
|12 hr
|Truth
|8
|Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08)
|Sat
|Dudley
|1,089
Find what you want!
Search Glen Burnie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC