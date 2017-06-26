Morning Traffic Report for Monday, 26 June 2017
RIGHT lane BLOCKED around-the-clock. I 895 SOUTH traffic - STAY LEFT. I 97/Annapolis, MD 2/Glen Burnie - STAY RIGHT.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glen Burnie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Bob53
|1,549,938
|Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Rumpelstiltskin
|61
|Amazon BW12 Pending Start Date
|11 hr
|Amazonian Slayer
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Mon
|weaponX
|314,719
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|Jun 24
|Karen M
|417
|6 miners in Utah remain trapped - (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|indict dick cheney
|3
Find what you want!
Search Glen Burnie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC