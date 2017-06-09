Morning Traffic Report for Friday, 9 ...

Morning Traffic Report for Friday, 9 June 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

RIGHT lane BLOCKED around-the-clock. I 895 SOUTH traffic - STAY LEFT. I 97/Annapolis, MD 2/Glen Burnie - STAY RIGHT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Burnie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min No Surprize 1,544,559
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 27 min Susanm 314,503
Former students of Good Shepherd or Montrose 19... 11 hr TruthSeeker 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 22 hr Tango 20,932
News Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08) Tue weaponX 1,088
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) Jun 9 Robin no problem 414
News African-American steelworkers recall life in th... Apr '17 elmo 2
See all Glen Burnie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Burnie Forum Now

Glen Burnie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Burnie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
 

Glen Burnie, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,201 • Total comments across all topics: 281,768,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC