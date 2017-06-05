Man suffers critical injuries in Glen...

Man suffers critical injuries in Glen Burnie

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: The Maryland Gazette

A 32-year-old man was flown to the hospital with critical injuries after he crashed his car near the Curtis Creek Bridge in Glen Burnie on Sunday. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department said firefighters responded to a call of a single-vehicle accident in the area of Interstate 695 and Ordnance Road around 7:30 p.m. The driver was briefly trapped inside the vehicle, the department said, and had to be freed by firefighters before being take to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with possibly life-threatening injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Burnie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Homer 1,539,789
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr NotSoDivineMsM 314,481
Baltimore Schools 11 hr Susanm 3
News Throat-clearing could be sign co-worker has med... (Jun '08) May 31 moarg 205
News As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16) May 31 Fitus T Bluster 7
News Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07) May 30 Sweetiepie 87
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) May 29 Marsha 412
See all Glen Burnie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Burnie Forum Now

Glen Burnie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Burnie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
 

Glen Burnie, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,544 • Total comments across all topics: 281,539,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC