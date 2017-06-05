Man suffers critical injuries in Glen Burnie
A 32-year-old man was flown to the hospital with critical injuries after he crashed his car near the Curtis Creek Bridge in Glen Burnie on Sunday. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department said firefighters responded to a call of a single-vehicle accident in the area of Interstate 695 and Ordnance Road around 7:30 p.m. The driver was briefly trapped inside the vehicle, the department said, and had to be freed by firefighters before being take to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with possibly life-threatening injuries.
