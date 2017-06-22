Man sentenced to 28 years in prison for attempted murder of brother
A 49-year-old Glen Burnie man was sentenced to 28 years in prison by Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge William C. Mulford after he was found guilty of stabbing his brother in the neck. James William Tayman, of Juneberry Way, will also serve a 5-year probationary sentence upon release, according to the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Add your comments below
Glen Burnie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|RoxLo
|1,547,678
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|let
|314,653
|Elizabeth Warren
|Wed
|Fitius T Bluster
|5
|work from home and earn real cash as an interne...
|Wed
|sil123
|1
|Memories of 'the Village,' as it used to be (Sep '08)
|Wed
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|16
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Advocates announce $500,000 legal defense fund ...
|Jun 19
|Truth
|8
Find what you want!
Search Glen Burnie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC