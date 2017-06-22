Man sentenced to 28 years in prison for attempted murder of brother

A 49-year-old Glen Burnie man was sentenced to 28 years in prison by Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge William C. Mulford after he was found guilty of stabbing his brother in the neck. James William Tayman, of Juneberry Way, will also serve a 5-year probationary sentence upon release, according to the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office.

