Man sentenced to 28 years in prison f...

Man sentenced to 28 years in prison for attempted murder of brother

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Maryland Gazette

A 49-year-old Glen Burnie man was sentenced to 28 years in prison by Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge William C. Mulford after he was found guilty of stabbing his brother in the neck. James William Tayman, of Juneberry Way, will also serve a 5-year probationary sentence upon release, according to the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Burnie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min RoxLo 1,547,678
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr let 314,653
Elizabeth Warren Wed Fitius T Bluster 5
work from home and earn real cash as an interne... Wed sil123 1
News Memories of 'the Village,' as it used to be (Sep '08) Wed Sarah 2nd Grade 16
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Advocates announce $500,000 legal defense fund ... Jun 19 Truth 8
See all Glen Burnie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Burnie Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Anne Arundel County was issued at June 21 at 4:35PM EDT

Glen Burnie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Burnie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Glen Burnie, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,708 • Total comments across all topics: 281,947,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC