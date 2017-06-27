Glen Burnie: Slade alum reflects on being drafted by White Sox
Monsignor Slade Catholic School alum Joey Benitez was drafted by the White Sox this month. Courtesy photo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glen Burnie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Aquarius-WY
|1,550,596
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|17 hr
|cboggs87
|418
|Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13)
|Tue
|Rumpelstiltskin
|61
|Amazon BW12 Pending Start Date
|Tue
|Amazonian Slayer
|3
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Jun 26
|weaponX
|314,719
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|6 miners in Utah remain trapped - (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|indict dick cheney
|3
Find what you want!
Search Glen Burnie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC