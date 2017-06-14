County Council approves budget for fi...

County Council approves budget for fiscal year 2018

The Anne Arundel County Council on Wednesday passed a final version of the fiscal year 2018 budget, a $1.5 billion spending plan that funds a salary step for teachers, 40 new public safety officers and a boost to renovation projects at three aging elementary schools, among other items. The vote capped a relatively calm budget season, which launched May 1, the day County Executive Steve Schuh unveiled his proposal for FY18.

