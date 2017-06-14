County Council approves budget for fiscal year 2018
The Anne Arundel County Council on Wednesday passed a final version of the fiscal year 2018 budget, a $1.5 billion spending plan that funds a salary step for teachers, 40 new public safety officers and a boost to renovation projects at three aging elementary schools, among other items. The vote capped a relatively calm budget season, which launched May 1, the day County Executive Steve Schuh unveiled his proposal for FY18.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Glen Burnie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|sonicfilter
|1,544,595
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|19 min
|Real Far-North Co...
|314,506
|Moving the Preakness out of Pimlico Park
|1 hr
|Howard
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,935
|Former students of Good Shepherd or Montrose 19...
|16 hr
|TruthSeeker
|1
|Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08)
|Tue
|weaponX
|1,088
|African-American steelworkers recall life in th...
|Apr '17
|elmo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Glen Burnie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC