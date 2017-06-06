Carfentanil linked to 6 deaths in 6 weeks in Anne Arundel
The highly dangerous synthetic opioid carfentanil is responsible for at least six deaths in Anne Arundel County over a six-week period, according to county police. Between April 1 and May 14, six men between the ages of 19 and 54 died from overdoses on drugs the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined to include carfentanil.
