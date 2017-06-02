Bomb threat reported at Glen Burnie Wal-Mart, building evacuated
Spokesman Lt. Ryan Frashure said the store located at 6721 Chesapeake Center Drive received the threat shortly after 5 p.m. Frashure said it was an "unspecific bomb threat" and the building was evacuated as a precaution while officers sweep the building.
