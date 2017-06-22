Anne Arundel signs 287(g) pact to ass...

Anne Arundel signs 287(g) pact to assist in screening prisoners for immigration violations

Read more: The Maryland Gazette

Anne Arundel County and federal immigration enforcement officials have reached an agreement that will add the county to a list of jurisdictions that screen inmates in local jails for immigration violations. Federal officials finalized a 287 contract with the county on Monday, according to a memorandum of agreement released by County Executive Steve Schuh's office.

