Anne Arundel signs 287(g) pact to assist in screening prisoners for immigration violations
Anne Arundel County and federal immigration enforcement officials have reached an agreement that will add the county to a list of jurisdictions that screen inmates in local jails for immigration violations. Federal officials finalized a 287 contract with the county on Monday, according to a memorandum of agreement released by County Executive Steve Schuh's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Add your comments below
Glen Burnie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,547,786
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|let
|314,653
|Elizabeth Warren
|Wed
|Fitius T Bluster
|5
|work from home and earn real cash as an interne...
|Wed
|sil123
|1
|Memories of 'the Village,' as it used to be (Sep '08)
|Wed
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|16
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Advocates announce $500,000 legal defense fund ...
|Jun 19
|Truth
|8
Find what you want!
Search Glen Burnie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC