6 injured, 3 seriously in Glen Burnie crash
The Anne Arundel County Fire Department said firefighters responded to a report of an accident in the area of Ritchie Highway and Mountain Road just after 2:10 p.m. The department said three of the passengers in one car - two 16-year-old girls and one 17-year-old girl - were taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries not considered to be life-threatening. The 17-year-old driver and another 17-year-old girl were taken to Baltimore Washington Medical Center with minor injuries.
