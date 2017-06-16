3 generations of police officers mark a first for Anne Arundel
Anne Arundel County Police Cpl. Ted Giunta Sr. talks about serving with his sons and fellow officers Cpl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glen Burnie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,545,514
|Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Dudley
|1,089
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|geo washton333x
|20,938
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|John-K
|314,614
|Advocates announce $500,000 legal defense fund ...
|Fri
|Michu Pichu
|7
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|Jun 15
|riceresearch
|416
|Moving the Preakness out of Pimlico Park
|Jun 15
|Howard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glen Burnie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC