Police: Man assaulted man, pointed gun at 2 in Glen Burnie apartment
A 27-year-old Prince George's County man was arrested in Glen Burnie on Thursday after police said he forced his way into an apartment and pointed a gun at two people in an attempt to rob them. Anne Arundel police said officers responded to a call of a home invasion in an apartment in the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane at 5:10 p.m. He was apprehended a short time later, police said, and identified by the male and female victim as the man who tried to rob them at gunpoint inside their apartment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Add your comments below
Glen Burnie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,537,106
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|314,382
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|16 hr
|Sweetiepie
|87
|As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16)
|Mon
|honestly
|6
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|Mon
|Marsha
|412
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Ex-Bowling Brook counselors arrested (May '07)
|May 25
|J Brown house II
|33
Find what you want!
Search Glen Burnie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC