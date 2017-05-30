Maryland police looking for man who hit trooper with car
Maryland State Police say 35-year-old Anthony Jason Schmidtman of Glen Burnie was in a van in the Wawa parking lot in Halethorpe on Saturday when he was approached by a trooper. Police say the trooper saw drug paraphernalia in the van and ordered Schmidtman to get out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glen Burnie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,537,106
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|314,382
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|16 hr
|Sweetiepie
|87
|As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16)
|Mon
|honestly
|6
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|Mon
|Marsha
|412
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Ex-Bowling Brook counselors arrested (May '07)
|May 25
|J Brown house II
|33
Find what you want!
Search Glen Burnie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC