Glen Burnie man arrested in string of indecent exposures

A 35-year-old Glen Burnie man is facing misdemeanors after police said he was seen repeatedly exposing himself to minors outside of schools and parks in Anne Arundel County. County police said a woman and a 15-year-old girl were walking on Evergreen Road near Maple Avenue in Severna Park Monday when they saw him exposing himself inside his car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.