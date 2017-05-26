Glen Burnie man arrested in string of indecent exposures
A 35-year-old Glen Burnie man is facing misdemeanors after police said he was seen repeatedly exposing himself to minors outside of schools and parks in Anne Arundel County. County police said a woman and a 15-year-old girl were walking on Evergreen Road near Maple Avenue in Severna Park Monday when they saw him exposing himself inside his car.
