Glen Burnie man arrested for assault on state trooper
Anthony Jason Schmidtman, 35, was apprehended in Baltimore around 10 a.m. after police spotted the blue 2006 Dodge Caravan. Schmidtman was being sought after he allegedly charged a trooper with the van Saturday in the parking lot of a Wawa in Halethorpe.
