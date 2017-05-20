Baltimore woman charged with starting Glen Burnie schoolyard fight
Anne Arundel County police arrested a Baltimore woman Friday, saying she was the mom who could be seen in an online video instigating a fight at an elementary school and then attacking one of the children involved.
