Baltimore woman charged with starting Glen Burnie schoolyard fight

Delores Arlene Klemkowski, 43, of Baltimore was charged by Anne Arundel County police Friday with multiple counts of assault, as well as disorderly and fighting in public, for allegedly instigating and then taking part in a fight at a Glen Burnie elementary school Anne Arundel County police arrested a Baltimore woman Friday, saying she was the mom who could be seen in an online video instigating a fight at an elementary school and then attacking one of the children involved.

