Baltimore man latest to be sentenced in food stamp trafficking cases
A Baltimore man was ordered Friday to pay more than $3.7 million in restitution for illegally trafficking in food stamps . U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett also sentenced Mohammad Shafiq, 51, to almost four years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glen Burnie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,537,106
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|314,382
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|16 hr
|Sweetiepie
|87
|As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16)
|Mon
|honestly
|6
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|Mon
|Marsha
|412
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Ex-Bowling Brook counselors arrested (May '07)
|May 25
|J Brown house II
|33
Find what you want!
Search Glen Burnie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC