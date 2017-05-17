As Seton Keough High School prepares to close, memories and reflections abound
Miejo Dambita was aware of the rumors that her school was going to close, but when she first heard that The Seton Keough High School would be shutting its doors at the end of this school year, she thought it was a joke. Miejo, a 17-year-old senior from Glen Burnie, was at a dance rehearsal - she plans to attend University of Maryland, College Park , on a full dance scholarship in the fall -when the word spread Oct. 26. As the school year went on, students and staff said they spent the year trying to make the most of a difficult situation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Glen Burnie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,537,106
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|314,382
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|16 hr
|Sweetiepie
|87
|As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16)
|Mon
|honestly
|6
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|Mon
|Marsha
|412
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Ex-Bowling Brook counselors arrested (May '07)
|May 25
|J Brown house II
|33
Find what you want!
Search Glen Burnie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC