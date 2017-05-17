2 seriously injured in Glen Burnie Crash

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department said firefighters responded to a call of an accident in the area of Quarterfield Road and Thelma Avenue around 7:55 p.m. Responders found a sedan and a minivan that had collided head-on, with the passengers of the minivan still trapped in their vehicle. The fire department said the minivan's driver, a 50-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 53-year-old man, were freed from the vehicle in about 15 minutes.

