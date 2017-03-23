The Tile Shop expands presence in Maryland with opening of new retail showroom in Bel Air

The Tile Shop , a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, now operates 5 retail showrooms in the greater Baltimore area with the opening today of its newest retail showroom in Bel Air, Maryland. Located at 5 Bel Air South Parkway, the 14,900 square foot retail showroom offers homeowners and trade professionals an exceptional design experience with a variety of more than 4,000 high-quality tile designs.

