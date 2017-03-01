Seven Baltimore Police officers indic...

Seven Baltimore Police officers indicted on federal racketeering charges

Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Seven Baltimore Police officers, including members of an elite unit tasked with taking guns off the city's streets, were arrested Wednesday and indicted on federal racketeering charges, accused of robbing local residents, filing false affidavits and making fraudulent overtime claims. Maryland U.S. Attorney Rod J. Rosenstein , whose office brought the charges, said the officers were involved in "a pernicious conspiracy scheme that included abuse of power" and involved uniformed officers robbing law-abiding residents on the street - conduct he said "tarnishes the reputation of all police officers."

