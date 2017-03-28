Police: Man robbed at gunpoint at Glen Burnie home
Anne Arundel police said they were called to the area of Sharon Drive at 4:50 p.m. for a recovered wallet. When officers gave the wallet back to its owner, he told them a woman had robbed him at his home in the 400 block of Aquahart Road earlier that day.
