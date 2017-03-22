Police: Major drug bust spanned Anne ...

Police: Major drug bust spanned Anne Arundel, Baltimore counties and Baltimore City

Read more: The Baltimore Sun

About $5,130 worth of suspected heroin, $1,600 worth of crack cocaine, a .30 caliber rifle and various drug paraphernalia police said was seized from a Baltimore County home. Police arrested four men and charged them with running a drug distribution ring that spanned from Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties to Baltimore City.

