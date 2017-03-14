Morning Traffic Report for Tuesday, 1...

Morning Traffic Report for Tuesday, 14 March 2017

Tuesday Mar 14

In between, there's a mix of snow sleet and freezing rain - especially right around Baltimore - and you'll find slushy conditions on the roads. WATER MAIN WORK/NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN - Charles St at Madison St. The two travel lanes divide around and exposed pipe.

