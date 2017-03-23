Morning Traffic Report for Thursday, ...

Morning Traffic Report for Thursday, 23 March 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

RIGHT lane BLOCKED around-the-clock. I 895 SOUTH traffic - STAY LEFT. I 97/Annapolis, MD 2/Glen Burnie - STAY RIGHT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Burnie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min VetnorsGate 1,510,377
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 15 min Mabinogi 313,694
Review: Mount Vernon Place Early Learning Center (Apr '13) 3 hr Happy parent 27
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... 9 hr leech 2
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 10 hr not a mental cripple 8,083
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) 14 hr margaret worden 404
News A bathroom that's accessible for the elderly (Nov '08) 19 hr ericsutfin 3
See all Glen Burnie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Burnie Forum Now

Glen Burnie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Burnie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Glen Burnie, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,135 • Total comments across all topics: 279,921,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC