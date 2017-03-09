Miami firm enters market with $59.5M ...

Miami firm enters market with $59.5M deal for Baltimore-area portfolio

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Business Journal

A Miami real estate investment firm has paid $59.5 million for a nine-building Baltimore-area office and light industrial portfolio, marking the company's entry into the Maryland market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Burnie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Grey Ghost 1,503,553
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 14 min Into The Night 8,048
News Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08) 6 hr WatchHim 19
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr econ prof 20,883
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) 12 hr Girl 400
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Wed Junket 313,421
News Ex-Bowling Brook counselors arrested (May '07) Mon 410antmo 32
See all Glen Burnie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Burnie Forum Now

Glen Burnie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Burnie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Glen Burnie, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,833 • Total comments across all topics: 279,427,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC