Merged West County chamber of commerc...

Merged West County chamber of commerce announces new name

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: The Maryland Gazette

The newly merged Chamber of Commerce in western Anne Arundel County will now be named The Central Maryland Chamber of Commerce. The new name was announced by CEO Raj Kudchadkar at a Wednesday meeting between members of the former Baltimore Washington Corridor Chamber of Commerce and the former West County Chamber of Commerce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Burnie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 35 min Snowiki 1,509,133
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr John-K 313,666
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr WPWW 20,933
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,068
News Businesses hurt amid fear of immigration crackdown (Jan '16) 18 hr Dawn 20
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) Mar 24 Raptor in Michigan 113,747
News National Illegal Immigration Conversation Conti... Mar 24 RushFan666 5
See all Glen Burnie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Burnie Forum Now

Glen Burnie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Burnie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Glen Burnie, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,379 • Total comments across all topics: 279,848,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC