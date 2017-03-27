Man shot in Glen Burnie, no suspects located
Police are searching for evidence and a suspect in a Friday night shooting in Glen Burnie that left a 35-year-old man seriously injured. Anne Arundel police said that officers were called to the Baltimore Washington Medical Center at 8:51 p.m. on Friday.
