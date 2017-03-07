Man found guilty of kidnapping Arby's manager, robbing fast food restaurants
Kelvin T. Johnson, 58, of Glen Burnie. He was found guilty of kidnapping, armed robbery and multiple other charges relating to two fast food restaurant robberies in Pasadena in May 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glen Burnie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Earl
|1,502,663
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|55 min
|ThomasA
|313,416
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,042
|Ex-Bowling Brook counselors arrested (May '07)
|17 hr
|410antmo
|32
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|Now_What-
|20,876
|Senator Lewis
|Mon
|Willard Westmorland
|1
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|Mon
|TANYALISENBY
|399
Find what you want!
Search Glen Burnie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC