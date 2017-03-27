I-95 Northbound Express Toll Lanes Closed By Crash
A TRUCK CRASH and LUMBER SPILL on NORTHBOUND I-95 after the Beltway - under King Avenue in Rosedale CLOSES BOTH Express Toll Lanes A piece of lumber that was thrown from the truck crashed through the right front door of an MTA bus pinning the driver. Baltimore City: STREET COLLAPSE - Cathedral St is CLOSED btwn Madison St and Monument St/Mt Vernon Pl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Add your comments below
Glen Burnie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Julia
|1,510,880
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|5 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,119
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,710
|Review: Susan Barnhart
|20 hr
|SUSAN
|1
|Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13)
|Thu
|Othello
|60
|Review: Mount Vernon Place Early Learning Center (Apr '13)
|Thu
|Happy parent
|27
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Wed
|leech
|2
Find what you want!
Search Glen Burnie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC