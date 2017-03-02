Half of county test takers passed AP exams
Half of the county's Advance Placement exam takers received a score of 3 or higher, the minimum score to receive graduation credits from most colleges, according to the data released by College Board for the 2015-16 school year. Students received the highest scores in the last seven years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Add your comments below
Glen Burnie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|No Surprize
|1,500,278
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|8 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,397
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Tom
|20,861
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,032
|Body camera video shows traffic stop of Baltimo...
|Feb 27
|andtheysayimsweet
|1
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|Feb 26
|Agawam 1158
|301
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|Feb 25
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
Find what you want!
Search Glen Burnie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC