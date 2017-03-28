Crash with police car in Pasadena sen...

Crash with police car in Pasadena sends officer, 3 people to hospital

An Anne Arundel County police officer and three people were sent to the hospital following a crash in Pasadena Monday night. Anne Arundel police said that an officer was patrolling in the area of Fort Smallwood Road near Tick Neck Park at around 9:30 p.m. when the accident happened.

