Crash with police car in Pasadena sends officer, 3 people to hospital
An Anne Arundel County police officer and three people were sent to the hospital following a crash in Pasadena Monday night. Anne Arundel police said that an officer was patrolling in the area of Fort Smallwood Road near Tick Neck Park at around 9:30 p.m. when the accident happened.
