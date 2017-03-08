Cold weather this weekend means cherry blossoms' peak probably will be delayed

This month, the National Park Service said that Washington's famous cherry blossoms would reach peak bloom between March 14 and March 17 - potentially the earliest peak bloom on record - and the National Cherry Blossom Festival moved up the festivities five days to accommodate the finicky trees. Now, citing a colder-than-expected weather forecast for the next seven days, the National Park Service says peak bloom will actually commence between March 19 and March 22. Peak bloom occurs when 70 percent of Yoshino cherry trees, the Tidal Basin's most abundant variety, are at peak, the Park Service said.

