Cold weather this weekend means cherr...

Cold weather this weekend means cherry blossoms' peak probably will be delayed

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: The Washington Post

This month, the National Park Service said that Washington's famous cherry blossoms would reach peak bloom between March 14 and March 17 - potentially the earliest peak bloom on record - and the National Cherry Blossom Festival moved up the festivities five days to accommodate the finicky trees. Now, citing a colder-than-expected weather forecast for the next seven days, the National Park Service says peak bloom will actually commence between March 19 and March 22. Peak bloom occurs when 70 percent of Yoshino cherry trees, the Tidal Basin's most abundant variety, are at peak, the Park Service said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Burnie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Yeah 1,507,114
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Arturo 20,916
Capital sex offender free in Baltimore. (May '15) 1 hr Rumpelstiltskin 36
Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13) 1 hr Rumpelstiltskin 58
News Man Shot Inside Cell Phone Store In Northeast B... 7 hr lol 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 7 hr Truth is might 313,555
Black lives matter.... What a joke! Thu wv whitegirl 10
See all Glen Burnie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Burnie Forum Now

Glen Burnie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Burnie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Glen Burnie, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,355 • Total comments across all topics: 279,639,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC