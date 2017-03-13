BJC Awards Glen Burnie School for Holocaust Education
Monarch Academy Public Charter School in Glen Burnie was chosen Tuesday to be this year's recipient for the Baltimore Jewish Council's Ponczak-Greenblatt Families' Award for Excellent in Holocaust Education. The award is presented by the council's Holocaust Remembrance Commission, who chose Monarch's eighth-grade teachers to honor for their work teaching students about the realities of the Holocaust.
