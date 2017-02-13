Annapolis housing authority executive director resigns
Richard Walton, interim executive director of the Annapolis housing authority, has resigned and will be replaced temporarily by retired health care CEO Martin "Chip" Doordan. Doordan will assume the leadership of the Housing Authority for the City of Annapolis for 100 days.
