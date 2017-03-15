After years of dormancy, Gino's Burge...

After years of dormancy, Gino's Burgers & Chicken plans two new restaurants

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

After a period of dormancy, Gino's Burgers & Chicken is laying out plans to open two new restaurants within the next year. The new eateries would double the restaurant chain's store count and set the stage for a second revival of the brand, which is rooted in Baltimore and headquartered in Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Burnie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Grey Ghost 1,506,474
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr WPWW 20,916
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 5 hr John-K 313,527
I poop in public places 22 hr Aunt Jemima 3
Elijah Lewis 22 hr Aunt Jemima 1
News Belinda Carlisle is still on the Go-Go (Aug '08) Tue Spankys DJ Kevin 21
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Tue Dudley 8,058
See all Glen Burnie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Burnie Forum Now

Glen Burnie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Burnie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Glen Burnie, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,140 • Total comments across all topics: 279,589,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC