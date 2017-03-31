8 injured in school bus crash in Glen...

8 injured in school bus crash in Glen Burnie

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Eight people, including six children, were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries after two cars collided with a school bus Friday morning. According to fire department spokesman Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Burnie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Incognito4Ever 1,510,770
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr tbirds_friend 313,708
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Irving 8,109
Review: Susan Barnhart 14 hr SUSAN 1
Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13) 20 hr Othello 60
Review: Mount Vernon Place Early Learning Center (Apr '13) Thu Happy parent 27
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Wed leech 2
See all Glen Burnie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Burnie Forum Now

Glen Burnie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Burnie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Glen Burnie, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,503 • Total comments across all topics: 279,950,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC