3 Die, 13 Overdose Within 24 Hours In Anne Arundel Co.
County police spokesman Lt. Ryan Frashure told The Capital that the majority of the reported overdoses were in the northern and western regions of the county.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glen Burnie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|copout
|1,506,728
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|gotcha
|20,900
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|10 hr
|Faith Michigan
|313,537
|Black lives matter.... What a joke!
|11 hr
|wv whitegirl
|10
|I poop in public places
|Wed
|Aunt Jemima
|3
|Elijah Lewis
|Wed
|Aunt Jemima
|1
|Belinda Carlisle is still on the Go-Go (Aug '08)
|Tue
|Spankys DJ Kevin
|21
Find what you want!
Search Glen Burnie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC