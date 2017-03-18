2,600 suits donated to area veterans ...

2,600 suits donated to area veterans at Glen Burnie event

Anne Arundel County Councilman Pete Smith , and Howard County Councilman Calvin Ball, along with Zips Dry Cleaners and Farmers Insurance led an effort to help more than 750 United States veterans transition back into the workforce by providing them with suits and other business attire at a "Marching Our Veterans Back to Work" event in Glen Burnie Saturday.

