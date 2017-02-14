U.S. indicts NSA contractor with taki...

U.S. indicts NSA contractor with taking top-secret information over 2 decades

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Bellingham Herald

In a case that demonstrated the threat "insiders" working with U.S. intelligence agencies can play, prosecutors Wednesday indicted a former contractor for the top-secret National Security Agency, Harold T. Martin, and charged him with keeping masses of top-secret documents at his home. Prosecutors charged Martin, 52, with 20 counts of willful retention of national defense information.

