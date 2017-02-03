Two Men Arrested Following Crashes In...

Two Men Arrested Following Crashes In Stolen Vehicle

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

On January 31 at 4:24 p.m., an officer observed two subjects in a vehicle at at Days Inn in Glen Burnie. The officer checked the registration, revealing that the vehicle was stolen from Baltimore.

