Remembering The Barn restaurant, a Glen Burnie landmark
Thanks to an ongoing renovation project in Locust Point, a Glen Burnie landmark that burned down more than 40 years ago is making a comeback. A small-scale comeback, to be sure, and one that probably won't result in anything more than a few smiles and maybe a story or two from old-timers who can remember when, but that's the way history works sometimes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Add your comments below
Glen Burnie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,495,442
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|56 min
|Prophet Atlantis
|313,295
|Remembering those lost to Baltimore violence
|10 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|4
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|13 hr
|LAFA427
|298
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|mexico
|20,829
|Baltimore police release names of three recent ...
|Wed
|former democrat
|1
|barbeque sauce (Jun '12)
|Tue
|psj
|17
Find what you want!
Search Glen Burnie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC