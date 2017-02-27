Police seize $44K, guns, drugs in Glen Burnie, 27-year-old arrested
Earl Colclough, 27, of Glen Burnie. He was charged with multiple weapons and drugs charges after police said they found multiple firearms, drugs and $44,461 in cash.
