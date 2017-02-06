Police charge two Annapolis men with 2015 murder

Homicide UPDATE - Glen Burnie - Arrested and charged w/ October 1, 2015 murder of Tylique Proctor, Suspect 1: Gibran Dominque Anderson a twenty three year old male from the 1100 block of President Street, Annapolis, Maryland. First Degree Murder, Second Degree Murder, Firearm Use in a Felony Crime of Violence, First Degree Assault, Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Second Degree Murder, Conspiracy for Firearm Use in a Felony Crime of Violence and Conspiracy for First Degree Assault.

