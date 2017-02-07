Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Glen Burnie

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Glen Burnie

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: The Maryland Gazette

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department said that authorities were called to a report of a woman hit by a vehicle in the area of Crain Highway and Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard on Monday. Upon arriving, responders found the woman suffering from serious injuries as a result of the incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Burnie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Crawler 1,490,391
News Merger announced between Kopernik Bank and St. ... 49 min Highlandtown Hill... 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr silly rabbit 313,268
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 20 hr Dan 20,813
News Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09) 23 hr Doright 56
the goddam jews are to blame Mon Sarah 2nd Grade 7
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) Mon Parade Phart 1,346
See all Glen Burnie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Burnie Forum Now

Glen Burnie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Burnie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Glen Burnie, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,334 • Total comments across all topics: 278,646,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC