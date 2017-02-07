Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Glen Burnie
The Anne Arundel County Fire Department said that authorities were called to a report of a woman hit by a vehicle in the area of Crain Highway and Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard on Monday. Upon arriving, responders found the woman suffering from serious injuries as a result of the incident.
